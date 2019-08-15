Accountability ratings for school district across the state were release today by the Texas Education Agency. These set of state policies and practices measure and hold schools and districts responsible.
“We are very excited to announce our 2019 Accountability Score at the District Level of an 89 (B),” said North Lamar ISD Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick, Ed.D. “We have worked hard to see a 12-point increase from the 2018 average.”
Chadwick, who is assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said that on the average overall score, North Lamar campuses have seen a 3-point gain with the greatest gain coming from North Lamar High School of 13 points. Four components make up the ratings: Student Achievement, Academic Growth, Relative Performance and Closing the Gap.
In the area of Student Achievement, North Lamar saw a gain of 12 points on test scores. This was up to an 88 and another high B. North Lamar High School increased by 13 points to 89, once again making exceptional gains.
North Lamar’s Academic Growth, the measure of students increasing their score from the previous year, increased at the district level by 3 points. While as a commendable campus improvement, Aaron Parker Elementary School increased by 11 points.
In Relative Performance, comparing the performance of districts with the same socio-economic make up, North Lamar saw an increase of 23 points to a score of 90, which is an ‘A’ performance. North Lamar High School increased by 22 points as well.
The Closing the Gaps score at North Lamar increased by 9 points to an average of 87. Closing the Gaps scores allow district to monitor how they are doing in the education of all student groups and making sure they are all successful in meeting the target scores as set forth by the Texas Education Agency for all districts. North Lamar High School, once again, made significant gains of 11 points for an 85.
“The teachers and students of North Lamar ISD worked hard to see these improvements and deserve the accolades that come with improvements of this magnitude,” Chadwick said. “I am honored to work with all of the teachers, principals, and instructional coaching team that made this happen.
"Our parents also supported us as campuses added a different level of after-school instruction. With this parent support, we were able to achieve some significant goals. We are looking forward to another amazing year of success and excitement all around at North Lamar ISD."
