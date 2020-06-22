Ocie Dale Lawler, 69, of Paris was welcomed into heaven in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at East Post Oak Cemetery located off FM 1502 near East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Wade White officiating.
Ocie was born on May 3, 1951, in Saint Jo, Texas, to William Ocie and Pauline Gertrude Lawler. Ocie spent his childhood riding horses and helping on the family dairy.
Ocie married the love of his life, Kay Brockway, on Sept. 30, 1983 and had 37 wonderful years together.
Ocie had several jobs as he was truly a jack of all trades kind of guy. He was a mail carrier in Richardson, Texas, a maintenance man for several local plants, an equipment operator for International Paper, and well known as a truck driver going by the CB handle Whiskey Drinker. Ocie’s true love was hauling hay especially with his sons. In his later years, he bought and sold cars right alongside his son, Cody. Ocie was of the Baptist faith and proud of his time as a deacon at Graham Street Baptist Church.
In his younger days, he loved fishing and it was known that he never unhooked his boat from his pickup. He loved working on old cars and trucks. Ocie loved old country music, especially George Jones. You could find him playing the slots at the casino where he owns a record for the longest time at a single machine.
Ocie was a good man, husband, father, brother, and papaw. He loved his dog, Lucy who will miss their bedtime play fights. Ocie will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Billie Crane, Jan McIntire and Patsy McIntire; one brother, Donnie Lawler; and grandson, Case Boutwell.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; three sons, Cody Lawler and wife, Brittany, Shawn Boutwell and wife, Stephanie, Eddie Lawler and wife, Leslie and family; a daughter, Melissa and fiancé, Chad Westmoreland; grandchildren are, Brooke and Peyton Lawler, Rylan, Emmy and Claire Boutwell, Laura Clough and Jonathen Ford; a brother, Greg Lawler; and sisters, Paula Hall and Sandy Swindle.
Honorary pallbearers include Carl Hines, Tim Hines, Lesily Goodman, Danny Webster, Michael Sessums, Dean Watson, Bo Wilson and Keith Hollje.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lawler family at fry-gibbs.com.
