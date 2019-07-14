Bulletin Board

MONDAY
Cornerstone Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 15 to 17, for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade, $25 for first child, $40 for two, $60 for family maximum, breakfast, lunch and snacks provided, stories, messy games and inflateables, call 903-517-1962.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Lisa Mikitarian will discuss the Paris Film Festival.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m., Valley of Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Alzheimer’s Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
JULY 19
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 5 p.m., balloon launch; music, food, vendors, rides and balloon glow after dark, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
