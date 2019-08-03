Letters in support of a grant to build sidewalks along Pine Mill Road leading to Aikin Elementary are being sought by the City of Paris, City Engineer Carla Easton said.
The city has an Aug. 12 deadline to apply to the Texas Department of Transportation for the Safe Routes to School sidewalk project.
“If this project is something you are interested in, we would appreciate your support to include in our grant application packet,” Easton said in a social media post.
Paris has received grants in the past to build sidewalks near Justiss Elementary on 19th Street NW and Crockett Middle School near Johnson Woods.
The purpose of the program is to provide a direct connection between important community destinations such as schools, employment, shopping and recreational areas and to increase mobility options. The grants are selected through a competitive process, and community support is important to the qualification and overall scoring of a project, Easton said.
A letter of support can be emailed to ceaston@paristexas.gov or by going to the city’s website at paristexas.gov. Click on Departments and select Engineering, Planning, Development and Safe Routes to School Project Support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.