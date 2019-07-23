Bulletin Board

TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Mark Davenport will discuss Camp Brave Heart-Cypress Basin Hospice Inc.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, Lewis Hall; call 903-737-1397 for an appointment.
Robb Holladay the Balloon Guy: 2 p.m., City Square gymnasium, behind Oak Park Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St., ages 5 to 12.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
10th Annual Bonham Quilt Hop: Space Quilts from the University of Texas Winedale collection as well as local handmade quilts, displayed at 10 locations around the city, call 903-583-9830 or visit visitbonham.com.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roxton Pavilion.
10th Annual Bonham Quilt Hop: Space Quits from the University of Texas Winedale collection as well as local handmade quilts, displayed at 10 locations around the city, call 903-583-9830 or visit visitbonham.com.
West Lamar School Reunion: 6 p.m., alumni, faculty, staff, family members and friends from other schools welcome, covered dish, tea and paper goods provided, call 903-784-7984, Chisum Middle School, 3250 S. Church St.
