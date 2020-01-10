The Trooper Jeffery Don Nichols memorial wild hog hunt will start Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. There is a cash only registration fee of $300 per four-man team. Weigh in will be February 2 at 2 p.m. at Gabeline Towing, located at 1840 Northwest Loop 286 in Paris.
All proceeds will go to the Trooper Jeffery Don Nichols Scholarship Fund.
Register by contacting Michael Townes at 903-737-4834, Brandon Denison at 903-517-9060 or Jamie Blount at 903-715-0494.
