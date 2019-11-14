HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD will select their candidate for Lamar County Appraisal District and address multiple financial items at their Thursday meeting.
The board will go over financial statements and vouchers, discuss tax collections and expenditures for October and go into executive session to discuss personnel and property.
They will also discuss the approval of an exit incentive package for the 2018 to 2019 school year; adjust retirements of loans $778,855 and adjust commit fund balance for construction $900,000.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at 1206 N. 17th St. in Honey Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.