Bulletin Board

TODAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC student center ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Louise Kessel, executive director of St. Joseph’s Community Foundation., visitors welcome, call 903-496-0710.
Red River Valley Fair Reading Club: Registration begins at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Space is limited. Complete 12 hours of reading or 15 books and earn free passes and coupons for the Red River Valley Fair in Paris.
United Way’s Annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive: Through Aug. 9, drop off donations at United Way office, 2340 Lamar Avenue, or at Lamar National Bank, Everett Toyota of Paris, Quality Care ER, HWH, Days Inn of Paris, Hampton Inn, Red River Valley Federal Credit Union, First Federal Community Bank and South Main Iron; for elementary schools in Lamar County, call 903-784-6642.
Lamar County Beekeepers Association: Meets at 6:30 p.m. in Exhibit building B at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
Friday
Can Can Follies: 7 p.m., Paris Junior College’s Karrer Theater, benefitting the 100 Club of Lamar County, tickets $25, available at Brookshire’s Everett Toyota of Paris, Glow Medspa and Salon, Peeples Insurance and online at EventBrite, or call 903-491-3086.
Library at Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. 400 1st St. SW, Paris. Jennifer Turner will discuss puppy and dog care, breeds and how to approach dogs. For ages 5 to 13.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
Can Can Follies: 7 p.m., Paris Junior College’s Karrer Theater, benefitting the 100 Club of Lamar County, tickets $25, available at Brookshire’s Everett Toyota of Paris, Glow Medspa and Salon, Peeples Insurance and online at EventBrite, or call 903-491-3086.
Red Hill Cemetery Association: 11 a.m., annual meeting at the cemetery, County Rd 45080, in Powderly, followed by lunch under the pavillion.
AUG. 5
Senior Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30 a.m., His Place Fellowship, 925 Highway 19/24 S, across from Chisum schools. All Senior Adults are invited to join us for Singing, Bible Study, Missions Study, and much more.
