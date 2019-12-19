Police investigate burglary, theft
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400 block of 6th Street Southeast at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that someone had broken in the front door to gain access. Once inside, the suspect stole a television, a wall decoration and numerous Christmas presents from under the Christmas tree.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
