Graveside services for June Tapley will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Mike Fortenberry officiating.
June went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020 in Paris, Texas at the age of 91.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
