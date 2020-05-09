DABEL, Okla. — The Museum of the Red River will resume its regular public schedule — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays — beginning Friday.
The museum has been closed since March 19, responding to social distancing and public accommodation guidelines established by the city of Idabel and state of Oklahoma. It will continue to follow health-safety recommendations of the Center for Disease Control when admitting the public. Consequently, the Holland and Sallie Webb Family Learning Center will remain closed.
During the past weeks, Museum of the Red River staff have remained attentive to community needs. Sterile gloves, used in-house when working with collections, were taken from storage and given to the county hospital. Curricular support was provided to area schoolteachers as they prepared at-home learning packets and online instruction. The museum also increased and advanced supply purchases from local businesses.
Programmatically, the museum has arranged with lenders to the current exhibit, “Art in Community: The Harold Stevenson Collection,” to extend their loans. Works will remain on display through Aug. 30. Other planned exhibits, instructional programs and events have been moved or rescheduled, including the annual dinner. A new calendar will be available soon.
Call 580-286-3616 for information.
