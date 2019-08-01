Girls' Night 2 (copy)
Women came to the Love Civic Center in March for the first Rotary Club Girls Night Out. The event raised tens of thousands of dollars for the club’s community programs.

Interested in winning a new purse? Women of Lamar County will have the chance to do just that at the Paris Rotary Club’s annual Girls Night Out, scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.

The event, which features rounds of bingo with prizes of high-end purses, as well as food and drinks for attendees,  will last from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person. A half-reserved table of five people costs $300 and a fully-reserved table of 10 costs $600.

For information and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, message Rotary Club of Paris United on Facebook or call Rotary member Aubree Marino at 903-312-5122.

 

