Paris police stopped a vehicle just after midnight today in the 1600 block of Clement Road and arrested 51-year-old Steven Mark Parson of Paris.
Police said Parson was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Parson also was found to be in possession of a firearm and was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
A woman with Parson was found to be in possession of what officers suspected was dangerous drugs. She was charged with two misdemeanor charges. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested 5 people Tuesday.
