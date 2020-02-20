Registration is now open for Chisum Project Graduation’s Glow Run 2020.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. March 28 at the Trail de Paris, near the basketball courts. Registration costs $35, and payment is due at Chisum High School’s office no later than March 19. Registered participants who pay by the deadline will be guaranteed a T-shirt, and T-shirt pickup will be one hour prior to the start of the run, according to an event announcement.
Proceeds from the run go to Project Graduation 2020. Registration may be done online at https://forms.gle/NHwH5bLAxwzCjUqA8. For information, call Rachele Estes 903-491-1710.
