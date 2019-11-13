The North Lamar Education Foundation works to support graduating seniors in their post secondary efforts through scholarships and other means. On Saturday, the organization will host its annual tailgate for scholarships to help in that goal.
The tailgate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the North Lamar High School A Gym. Tickets can be purchased at any North Lamar school campus or at the door. Adult tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and student tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
People can also pledge to support the foundation with monetary pledges. Tiers for pledges range from the platinum level, which is for pledges of $1,000 or more, to the bronze level, for donations of $100-299.
The fundraising event will feature tailgates representing volunteers’ favorite colleges and universities and will feature tailgate-style food.
Food will range from frito pies, chili, smoked sausage, desserts and North Lamar Board of Trustees member Stephen “Red” Holmes’ famous “guy packs.”
The North Lamar athletic department will be providing the drinks for this event. The attendees will vote on the best food, and the NLEF will provide a scholarship to the school of the winning tailgate.
There will also be a live and silent auction for attendees to bid on. Auction items include a 90-minute live acoustic musical performance by Stoney Musgrove and Melissa Jones; a one-day, fully-guided duck hunt donated by Red Leg Outfitters; a catered party for 30 provided by Burgerland of Paris; and guaranteed seating for 20 at North Lamar High School graduation, with the seating to be located on the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.