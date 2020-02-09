An outside audit report, a water systems inspection, a police department racial profiling report and an upcoming ISO evaluation of community fire protection all are agenda items when the city council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
In preparation for the upcoming fire protection evaluation, the council will consider a professional service agreement with Hayter Engineering regarding standpipe revisions as well as quotes from Fire Catt Precision Service Testing for hose and ladder testing and for pump testing on fire trucks.
Councilors also are to approve a bid for the placing of a monument at the African American Cemetery. Other agenda items include approval of April 18-19 as Spring Clean-up from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.
Annual evaluations for the city secretary, police chief, public works supervisor and city attorney are scheduled.
