A team of local hair dressers showed students at North Lamar High School kindness by giving free haircuts.
Partnering with Christian Fellowship Church of Paris, the idea of the project was to boost self-esteem in teens by getting them ready for family pictures before the holidays. The stylists filled approximately thirty cut and style appointments during the day. Teacher thought it was such a good idea that they chipped in with money for the stylists’ tips.
