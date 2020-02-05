Ruby Grace Dockery Siebenthal was born in Honey Grove, Texas, on July 27, 1921, to Daniel Wesley Dockery and Mary Jane Manuel Dockery.
She went to her heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Honey Grove, Texas, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, conducted by the Rev. Mark Nesbit and the Rev. Rodney Stanford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery following the service, under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
Serving as active pallbearers are Jesse Shipman, George Thurman, Dennis Whitlock, Phillip Knight, Don Svendson, Jeff Winslow, Mark Rudeseal and Joe Gallini. Honorary pallbearers are Don Thompson, Sonny Rhodes, TC Rice, Alvin Fields and Kennith Billings.
Ruby Grace Dockery was united in marriage with James “Jim” Francis Siebenthal on March 1, 1942.
She is survived by one son, Stan Mark Siebenthal and his wife, Joyce Logan-Siebenthal; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Siebenthal; her parents; one sister, Maybell Dockery Hudgens, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; and two brothers, Daniel Edgar Dockery, of Dallas, Texas, and Harvey Lee Dockery, of Irving, Texas.
Ruby acquired her business administration degree from Draughon’s Business College in Wichita Falls, Texas. After graduation she began her professional career working at the First State Bank in Honey Grove for 12 years. Later, Jim and Ruby relocated to Carrollton, Texas, where Ruby and Jim lived for the next 30 years and raised their son, Stan. There, Ruby was employed with what is now Bank of America where she started as a teller, was then appointed as the first auditor for the bank, then was promoted to a loan officer and eventually rose to the esteemed position of executive vice president of operations.
While living in Carrollton, Ruby was very active in church, community and civic organizations. She served as president of the Carrollton Business and Professional Women’s (B&PW) Organization. She was nominated for Who’s Who among American Women and chosen for the Woman of the Year Award in Carrollton. She also served as chairman of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch March of Dimes. She was a faithful member of the choir and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church for many years, serving in the Youth Department, Young Couples classes and later teaching Young Adults.
Ruby and Jim had always planned to retire to their hometown and they did ultimately reside in Honey Grove where they built a new house on the family farm. Ruby enjoyed their retirement by volunteering at the church, her love for cooking, playing bridge, gardening and hosting their annual Christmas party, where they invited the community to attend year after year.
