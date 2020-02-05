Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday afternoon they had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two women on the Texas A&M-Commerce campus.
Texas Rangers captured Jacques D’Shawn Smith and placed him in the Hunt County Jail on capital murder charges in conneciton with the deaths of sisters Deja, 19, and Abbany Matts, 20. According to a jail records search, Smith also had warrants out of Dallas County for two counts of parole violation for aggravated robbery and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Monday morning, a student at the Pride Rock residence hall on the Commerce campus called 911 about a bullet hole in her room.
“There’s a hole through my wall. … It’s like someone shot through the wall and through the calendar. I tried to look for an object that would have fallen,” the female student said in the recording posted to the university’s website. “The hole is on the right, and the contact is directly across from that at an angle.”
Police arrived and discovered on the other side of the bullet hole the bodies of the Matts sisters, who were found in the next dorm room. Deja, of Garland, was a student at Commerce, while her sister was not. Abbany’s 2-year-old son also was in the room and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later released to a relative’s care.
After the discovery, police briefly implemented a campus-wide shelter-in-place order that was lifted a couple of hours later.
The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department led the investigation with the help of the Texas Rangers, FBI, DPS, ATF, Mesquite Police Department, Commerce Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Hunt County Homeland Security, according to university officials.
According to an interview with WFAA Channel 8 out of Dallas, the girls’ father, Timonthy Matts, said Abbany had driven her younger sister back to her dorm after a family gathering and stayed the night.
Timonthy said Smith had been arrested by the Garland Police Department on Jan. 27 for aggravated assault against Abbany, and a judge had issued an emergency protective order for her.
Hunt County has issued a $1 million bond for Smith, according to online jail records.
