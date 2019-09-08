Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Today's forecast will be, well, quite similar to yesterday's. A high pressure system over us will keep a lid on rain chances, and dry air in the atmosphere will keep heat indices from rising above outdoor temps.

Expect today's high to once again be around 98 degrees under sunny skies. Tonight will be clear with an overnight low of about 72.

And, as Forrest Gump said, that's all I got to say about that. Have a great Sunday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

