These are the four candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 28
Most Popular
Articles
- Dallas County has declared a state of emergency
- All schools in Lamar County to close for extra week of Spring Break
- No cases of virus found in Lamar, Choctaw counties
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Bill W. Bell Sr.
- Three indicted by Lamar County Grand Jury for sex crimes
- Local stores rationing hours, stock amid coronavirus pandemic
- Valerie Vee Vanderburg
- Support pours in for local real estate agent Ressler after brain aneurysm
- Storms expected in Lamar County area, chance of hail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
What coronavirus impact worries you the most?
As the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread, schools have shut down, businesses are reorienting services and times, and people are urged to practice social distancing. With U.S. officials warning that the number of cases here is expected to spike, what worries you most about impact of this pandemic: the economy, your health or another matter?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.