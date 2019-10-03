Rivercrest ISD marching band placed first in their class at the Pleasant Grove Invitational competition Saturday, making their director proud and bringing home the honors.
“We’re proud of how they’re doing, they’re working hard and we’re impressed by where they’re at right now, especially the eighth graders who are learning so fast,” director Mike Sullivan said.
The band came away with first place division band and color guard honors, second place division percussion, first place band in Class A and outstanding colorguard in Class A.
“It felt wonderful to finally see our hard work pay off. This is something we have always wanted, and now to see that we finally got it, it makes me feel like I accomplished that goal as a person and as a band,” senior Caleb Hall said.
The band opened their competition season at the invitational in Texarkana, playing an original show called “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” With 30 students total marching this year, the band features students from eighth through 10th grade, Sullivan said. They have worked hard to learn the new music and perform as a cohesive unit, he added.
For now, the band is focused on working the fundamentals. For new marchers especially, such as many of the eighth graders, staying in time can prove difficult. Staff are focused on putting together a cohesive unit that interacts seamlessly during performance, from marching together to memorizing music, Sullivan said.
“We’re working with the eighth graders especially, who might not have as much experience, just working on the marching fundamentals like staying in time, basic marching steps,” Sullivan said.
As for how the students felt about the win?
“It felt awesome,” color guard co-captain and senior Bailey Smith said. “At that moment, I knew everything we had worked for this season had finally paid off.”
“It felt amazing getting the chance to perform again,” said Elena Dodd, senior and colorguard captain.
The band’s next competition will be Saturday, Oct. 5, in Aubrey, Sullivan said.
