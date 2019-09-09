Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish, 3800 Clarksville St., celebrates Blue Mass on Wednesday honoring members of law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical services.
The 8 a.m. mass, in remembrance of all who lost lives on Sept. 11, 2001, is followed by a come and go breakfast served between 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.