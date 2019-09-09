IMG_2150.JPG (copy)
Fr Denzil Vithanage, a native of Sri Lanka, Pastor of Our Lady Of Victory, Our will celebrate Blue Mass on Wednesday honoring members of law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical services.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish, 3800 Clarksville St., celebrates Blue Mass on Wednesday honoring members of law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical services.

The 8 a.m. mass, in remembrance of all who lost lives on Sept. 11, 2001, is followed by a come and go breakfast served between 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

