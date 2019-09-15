Local Scout troops are hosting a special recruitment night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the gym at First United Methodist Church, 430 Lamar Ave.
This event is for children in sixth grade and up. Scout leaders and boys from Troop 3990, Troop 6002 and Troop 6011 will be attending. Ship 271, a Sea Scout unit for both boys and girls ages 14 and up, and Venture Crew 6626, also for boys and girls ages 14 and up, will also be attending. For more information, contact Don Babb, Scoutmaster for Troop 3990, at Don@Babb.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.