An internal investigation into a complaint of excessive use during an arrest by a Paris Police Department officer has exonerated the officer, officials said.
The official ruling follows an investigation that reviewed the partially recorded arrest and included an interview with the person arrested, Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
The investigation began after a man partially recorded the June 7 arrest of Jackie Edward Vanderburg Jr. by Officer Jeff Padier. When the man posted the video to social media, he accused Padier of beating Vanderburg during their confrontation prior to the video’s start. In the video, Padier can be seen pointing a Taser at Vanderburg while Vanderburg is on the ground. Padier then squats over him, cuffs him and brings him to the patrol vehicle. Once Vanderburg is inside, Padier picks his radio and body camera up off the ground, where it had been when the video started.
“We were made aware of the situation by an open records request with some kind of question about what kind of force the officer used,” Police Chief Bob Hundley said at the time. “We are going to look into it and see if we can find out what actually took place because I know what he is shown doing in the video is to policy.”
At the start of the investigation, Hundley confirmed Padier did not have his body camera activated.
Hundley said the investigation determined that Padier saw Vanderburg nearly being struck by a vehicle as Vanderburg tried to cross the street in the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street. Padier hurriedly exited his patrol vehicle to speak with Vanderburg, who threw what Padier believed was a bag of synthetic marijuana on the ground. When Padier tried to arrest Vanderburg, he broke free and Padier took him to the ground.
That’s where the video picks up, with Padier pointing his Taser and telling Vanderburg to stop resisting.
During the investigation of the arrest, Hundley said Vanderburg told the investigator he didn’t want to file any complaint because the officer was doing what he should have done.
“Vanderburg did suffer a small skin abrasion to his ankle, but he told the investigator that he was offered treatment for the abrasion at the time of arrest and did not want treatment,” Hundley said. “Vanderburg stated he did not wish to file any complaint on the officer and would like to apologize for his actions to the officer.
“All Officer Padier’s actions regarding the use of force were well within department policy guidelines. The fact that the officer did not get his body camera on before contact is outside of procedure and will be addressed with the officer.”
Vanderburg, 48, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence, according to police records.
