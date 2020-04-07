Jean Skaggs, 93, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Inurnment will be made in the Columbarium of Evergreen Cemetery.
Jean, the daughter of Charles Roy Doty and Mabel Eunice Lemunyon Doty, was born on July 4, 1926, in Green County, Pennsylvania.
She was born in Pennsylvania and at the age of 18 she moved to Ohio. During her lifetime she lived in several states including Florida and California before moving to Texas.
She was an avid collector of clocks, dolls and baskets. She began her career as a carhop and then was a waitress for a number of years.
Her daughter, Sandra Palmer, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Skaggs, whom she married on March 7, 1964, in Nevada; and four sisters, Yvonne, Shirley, Bonnie and Elinor; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
