Red River Valley Veterans Memorial
Flags fly over the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial in October 2018.

 Lora Arnold/Paris News File Photo

A dedication and grand opening at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial originally planned for Saturday is officially canceled.

The event was called off months ago when “plans just didn’t come together,” said George Wood, organizer and chairman of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial. A keynote speaker couldn’t be scheduled and other aspects of the planned event fell through, prompting the cancellation.

But word the event would take place started to spread after a radio station saw notice of it on another website’s calendar of events and began promoting it. When word got to Wood of the promotion, he asked the station to pull it and scrubbed the notice from the calendar of events.

Wood is asking for the public’s help in spreading the word that there will be no grand opening and dedication at the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial on Saturday.

