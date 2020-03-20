Texas State Parks began limiting park programming and closing public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores on Thursday.
As part of these operational changes, parks will be suspending all cash transactions where feasible. Visitors are encouraged to utilize the self-pay stations, the online reservation system and credit card transactions at this time. Other reduced services include the suspension of equipment rentals and interpretive programs.
Park visitors should check the Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information about the status of parks.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement and boat registration offices, including the license and boat registration counter at TPWD’s Austin headquarters, also closed to the public Thursday. Texans needing to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers, and boat registration renewals are encouraged to visit tpwd.texas.gov or call the department at 512-389-4800.
