Fire and Rescue

DEC. 6 to DEC. 9
Structure fire, alarm, smoke
6:07 to 6:26 a.m., 2131 Clarksville St.
6:18 to 6:25 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
1:59 to 2:25 a.m., 450 SW 4th St.
Vehicle Fire
10:22 to 10:24 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
9:32 to 9:38 a.m., 119 N Main St.
First Responder - Paris
7:02 to 7:19 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
10:10 to 10:51 a.m., 718 S Main St.
11:12 to 11:33 a.m., 335 SW 19th St.
1:34 to 1:40 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
1:38 to 1:58 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
3:53 to 4:10 p.m., 1846 E
Booth St.
6:51 to 7:04 p.m., 566 SW 3rd St.
9:51 to 10:10 p.m., 623 NE 25th St.
3:18 to 3:23 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
5:21 to 5:31 p.m., 110 NW 33rd St.
6:24 to 7:21 p.m., 1845 E Booth St.
6:31 to 6:36 p.m., 2607 E Price St.
7:20 to 7:39 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
8:11 to 8:35 a.m., 840 SW 3rd St.
10:36 to 10:53 p.m., BTW.
2:46 to 2:59 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:02 to 7:21 a.m., 245 SE 33rd St.
8:26 to 8:32 a.m., 2440 Cleveland St.
12:32 to 12:38 p.m., 2535 W Sherman St.
3:49 to 4:03 p.m., 341 NE 11th St.
7:25 to 7:46 p.m.,
Simpson Street.
9:23 to 9:38 p.m., 1715 N Main St.
12:31 to 12:53 a.m., 3360 E Houston St.
Vehicle Crash With Fire
1:38 to 2:09 p.m., 5500 Clarksville St.
2:17 to 2:22 p.m., 505 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
9 to 9:34 p.m., 3240 Margaret St.
Public Service
2:28 to 2:53 p.m. 2300 Polk St.
3:33 to 3:49 p.m., 3750 Brandi Lane.
11:37 to 11:55 p.m., 650 SE 17th St.
