A 64-year-old Paris woman charged with murder is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail this morning from city jail, police said.
Paris police were called to a welfare concern in the 700 block of West Cherry Street at 2:39 a.m. Friday, where they found a 65-year-old man had been shot to death inside a vehicle. The preliminary investigation led officers to suspect Berlinda Price of the shooting. Police said Price told them she was arguing with the deceased when she pulled a handgun and shot him.
Business burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 200 block of Clarksville Street at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. It was reported that someone had taken a window out to gain access to the inside of the building sometime during the night. Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the cash drawer and stole a television. The incident is under investigation.
Paris man arrested on assault warrant
Paris police responded to the 3800 block of NE Loop 286 in reference to a person that was intoxicated. Officers found 31-year-old Thomas Dale Wells, of Paris, who appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
Wells was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. He was arrested at 7:04 p.m. on the warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police investigating home burglary
At 1:49 a.m. Friday, Paris Police responded to the 600 block of East Washington Street in reference to a home burglary. The complainant reported that she had just arrived from being out of town for the evening and saw a known person carrying a trash bag full of items from her house. She said she attempted to take the bag from the person but was knocked to the ground. The suspect then entered a vehicle and left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 114 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
