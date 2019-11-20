Dee Travis Worthey, 67, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
He was born in Paris, Texas on April 11, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy Shannon Worthey.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator. His passions were playing guitar and singing.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Worthey Wilson; brothers, Johnny Worthey, Todd Worthey, Kelly Worthey; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Worthey family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.