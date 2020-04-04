The Covid-19 pandemic is here. Lack of testing makes an accurate determination of cases in our community impossible. But we know from the Paris-Lamar County Health District data that our community is already affected, and the situation is likely to worsen over the next few weeks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. By his estimates, 2 million to 3 million Americans may be infected and 200,000 Americans could die from coronavirus. Translating this data to Lamar County puts forth numbers that are incomprehensible. But we can do something about it.
Physical distancing is the key. However, the guidelines issued by our local and state elected officials are not working. We often see people crowding stores and public places. It is imperative that we exercise good judgment and stay home — to keep us and our loved ones healthy. If we do have to leave our home, for essential services, we should follow Centers for Disease Control an Prevention guidelines — stay 6 feet apart and even wear a mask.
The effectiveness of a mask is controversial but any covering over the face, nose and mouth is beneficial. Due to the shortage of personal protective equipment, an N95 mask should best be left for health care professionals, but a surgical mask or even a cloth mask affords protection. Needless to say, frequent hand washing with soap is the best way to prevent the spread of this virus.
There is no known effective treatment for this disease. The only modality that works is physical distancing. Distancing is difficult and painful — socially, psychologically and economically. However, the alternative (loss of lives) would be devastating. This is especially true for smaller communities such as Paris. Our health care system is ill-equipped to handle vast numbers of sick people needing care at once. Larger cities in Texas may have the resources to handle such a load, but not the hospitals in smaller towns.
My patients at Texas Oncology are immunocompromised, dealing with cancer and chemotherapy, and they are especially vulnerable to coronavirus. Data shows that cancer patients are more likely to succumb to Covid-19 if infected. Therefore, I make this plea that we be mindful of how our actions could affect others around us. A complete shutdown of our city, while highly effective in flattening the curve, is not practical. Therefore, it is up to us as a society to practice physical distancing and avoid this disaster that seems imminent.
Let's be proactive, not reactive. Let's set an example for the rest of the country. We will get through this together. Short-term pain will lead to long-term gain.
