Trustees of Paris ISD will go over the district’s financial rating with the state at Monday night’s meeting. The board will also make a nomination to the Lamar County Appraisal District board.
During the meeting, the trustees will discuss the district improvement plan and hear campus improvement plans from some of the school principals.
