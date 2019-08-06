Jerry Wayne Sanders, 82, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family as they sang to him his favorite hymn “The Holy Hills”. He loved nothing more than hearing the sweet voices of his children singing praises to our Lord and Savior.
Jerry was born on July 24, 1937, in Honey Grove, Texas, to Thelma O’Dell Barnett and Bennie Greenville Sanders.
He married his sweetheart and best friend, Shirley Ruth McQueen on Jan. 3, 1959.
Jerry and Shirley were blessed with a large family, three daughters, Rhonda, Nina and Renee; nine grand-children; 25 great-grand-children; and a multitude of children, grand-children and dear friends around the world.
Jerry lived a life devoted to his Lord Jesus, his cherished wife, his loving family and more friends than we could ever count.
He will be remembered at a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Monday Aug. 5 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Honey Grove, Texas.
With a loving and giving heart, Jerry chose to donate his body to UT Southwestern’s Willed Body Program for research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.