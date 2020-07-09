A drive-by benefit program has been planned for the Rev. Steven Harris of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
The program will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Salem in Paris. Those participating are asked to drive by and drop a love offering to help Harris.
The event is sponsored by Bishop Connice Mayes and Bishop Samuel Evans.
