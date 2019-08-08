Paris ISD today announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-20 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge to eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For infomation, contact Lori McEntyre, Paris ISD food service director, at 1920 Clarksville St., Paris, at 903-737-7589 or lori.mcentyre@parisisd.net.
(1) comment
Your tax dollars at work, feeding kids 2 meals per day for “free” so they don’t have to fill out paperwork. Way to prepare them for life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.