Funeral services for Shelbie Jean Briscoe, age 83, of Petty, Texas will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brookston Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 4 p.m. in Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel, Honey Grove, Texas. The Rev. B.K. Moody will officiate.
Mrs. Briscoe passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Honey Grove Nursing Center.
Shelbie Jean (Rich) Briscoe was born in Grapevine, Texas on Dec. 21, 1937, to Green and Fannie Annie (Blake) Rich.
She married Jack Briscoe in 1958 in Oklahoma, he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2017. Shelbie was a private healthcare provider and a member of Brookston Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend; who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by sons, Jackie Lynn Briscoe, of Houston, Texas, Johnny Briscoe and wife, Paula, of Paris, Texas, Tim Briscoe and wife, Debbie, of Sulphur Springs, Texas; and brother-in-law, Gene Briscoe and wife, Connie, of Euless, Texas; granddaughters, Angie Ary and husband, Bruce, of Brookston, Texas, Rachel Flores and husband, Jairo, of Grapevine, Texas, Mandy Briscoe, of Grapevine, Texas, Ashley Isra and husband, Trevor, of Houston, Texas, Courtney Morales and husband, Alian, of Houston, Texas, and Heather Briscoe, of Denton, Texas; grandsons, T.J. Briscoe and wife, Alexis, of Gun Barrell City, Texas, Jeffrey Briscoe and Bradley Briscoe; great-grandchildren, Hunter Ary, Lila Isra, Lana Isra and Liam Isra, and Trent Williams, Arianna Williams, and Jacob Williams; and great-great-grandchildren, Saphira Briscoe, Hartley Briscoe, Ryker Briscoe and Amelia Flores.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, Green and Fannie Rich; daughter, Sharon Briscoe; seven siblings; and sister-in-law, Debby Blackshear.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Trevor Isra, Bruce Ary, Hunter Ary, Charles Briscoe, Gary Lynn Rich and Dana McCray.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit cooper
