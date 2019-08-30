Fire and rescue

AUG. 29 to AUG. 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:47 a.m. to 12:24 p.m., 2700 Old Bonham Road.
12:49 to 1:20 p.m., 1165 22nd St. NE.
4:58 to 5:30 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
First Responder-Paris
9:03 to 9:14 a.m., 1226 Clarksville St.
9:18 to 9:39 a.m., 409 E. Washington St.
11:58 a.m. to 12:02 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
12:38 to 12:43 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
12:40 to 12:51 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
4:30 to 4:51 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
4:47 to 4:58 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
5:48 to 6:04 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
7:17 to 7:34 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
8:54 to 9:17 p.m., 3910 Alpine St.
Public Service
11:57 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 1314 Margaret St.
