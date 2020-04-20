Paris police this morning charged 27-year-old Justin Devante Ware of Nashville, Arkansas, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after they responded to an early morning disturbance in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street.
Officers said Ware ran from police when they arrived at 5:33 a.m. When he was caught, officers found him in possession of a firearm and they later learned he was a convicted felon, police said.
Ware is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police recover stolen vehicles
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft report in the 2100 block of Cedar Street at 9:27 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported that a 2011 Jeep, in which the keys had been left, had been stolen sometime during the night. At 1:57 p.m. Friday, the vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of 3rd Street NW.
The incident is under investigation.
A white 2017 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen at 10:49 a.m. Saturday from the 500 block of 34th Street NE. The owner reported that the keys were left in the vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked. The vehicle was found later that day in the George Wright Homes complex.
The incident is under investigation.
At 8:47 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue in reference to a found property call. Officers were given a debit card and other personal items. Officers made contact with the owner of the items and they reported that their 2012 Toyota Camry had been stolen.
The complainant said they had not reported the vehicle as stolen due to being behind on payments and just figured that the vehicle had been repossessed. The vehicle was later found in the 2100 block of Bonham St.
The investigation continues.
Police investigating business burglary
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 10 block of 2nd Street SW at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. It was reported by the owner that someone had entered the business through a window and had stolen some tools that were left inside.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested four people during the weekend.
