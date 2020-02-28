Justin Todd Hearne to appear at Cowboy Church in the Camp
Cowboy Church in the Camp, 664 Bible Camp Road, will present award-winning singer, songwriter and speaker Justin Todd Herod at 10:30 a.m., Sunday at the church.
Herod will also appear Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Herod is the 2019 Texas Country Music Awards Christian Country Artist and Songwriter of the Year. and the 2018 ICMA Nashville Musician of the Year.
Duane Hamil is pastor of the Cowboy Church in the Camp. Call 903-739-0532 for information.
Faith Power House schedules pastor appreciation service
Faith Power House Church of God in Christ will conduct a second appreciation service for its pastor Tommy and Robbie Norris at 3 p.m., Sunday at the church.
Everyone is invited.
Faith Power House COGIC is at 525 4th St. SW. Call 903-785-4372.
Lamar Avenue COG plans special events, study courses
Dr. Randy Johns, preaching minister for the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., begins a new sermon series this Sunday titled “This, Then, Is How You Should Pray.” This five-sermon series will discuss the Lord’s Prayer. Worship time is 9 a.m. with Bible classes for all ages following at 10:30 a.m.
The men of Lamar Avenue meet the first Tuesday of each month for breakfast. All men are invited for a full breakfast and brief devotional from 7 to 7:45 a.m. in the Outreach Building.
Beginning Wednesday, LACOC will host a 9-week video study, “Financial Peace University,” created by noted financial expert, Dave Ramsey. The cost for the course, which uses biblical wisdom and common sense to tackle budgeting, paying off debt and making your money work for you, is to be taught each Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m., and will be facilitated by Glenn Lee. Cost for the course is $99 and it is open to the public. For more information, call 903-304-9570, or register online at www.fpu/110793.
Also beginning Wednesday, just for ladies, will be a Beth Moore study on “The Beloved Disciple: The Life and Ministry of John.” To order a workbook for this course or for more information, contact the church office at 903-785-0387.
For information on Lamar Avenue Church, call 903-785-0387, email lacoc@suddenlinkmail.com or visit lacoc.org.
Church Women United to host World Day of Prayer program
Church Women United will stage a program on World Day of Prayer, March 6, at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE at noon.
People from more than 170 countries around the globe celebrate World Day of Prayer each year. The event is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women and is founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom.
This year’s theme is taken from John 5:2-9 and is titled “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.”
Everyone is invited and welcome to attend any Church Women United program.
Staff Reports
