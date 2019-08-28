BOGATA — It was a hot, dusty day Aug. 16 when Bogata resident Miranda Hollingshead stopped to get some shade at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. Her kids were throwing dirt at each other. Her family, spread out across the diamond search area, was tiring of sifting through rocks.
“What are we even looking for?” Hollingsworth’s sister asked her.
“I don’t even know,” she replied.
Hollingshead pulled up a video on YouTube for guidance. Sifting her hands through the dirt in front of her, she felt something pop up between her fingers. It had a “shiny, glossy” look to it. Then it hit her.
“Holy crap. I found a diamond,” Hollingshead recalled saying.
That yellow diamond, 3.72 carats, was the largest one registered at the park since March 2017, when an Arkansas teenager found a 7.44-carat brown diamond. It is the largest yellow diamond found since October 2013, according to a park press release.
“Every diamond found at the park is beautiful in its own way, and this one is certainly no exception,” park interpreter Waymon Cox said in the release. “It’s about the size of a pencil eraser, with a light yellow color and a sparkling, metallic luster. Ms. Hollingshead said her gem’s unique shape reminded her of a rounded molar, with a small indentation in one end.”
Hollingshead took the diamond to the interpreters at the park’s office, who confirmed it was, in fact, a diamond. The park registered it and gave her a certificate of proof. She also went to other jewelers and got a second and third opinion, just to be sure, she said.
Hollingshead’s 4-year-old son named it “Caro,” and the family later added on “Avenger” to the end due to their love for superheros. The synonyms for caro — love, expensive, costly — were a perfect fit for the diamond’s name, Hollingshead said.
Diamonds come in all colors and shapes, according to the Crater of Diamonds State Park. The most common colors found there are white, brown and yellow. More than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered since 1906, and the largest diamond in the United States was found at the park in 1924, weighing 40.23 carats.
While the family hasn’t had the diamond appraised yet, Hollingshead said a quick Google search yielded a $6,000 to $8,000 value estimate for a cut yellow diamond. She said she had Caro Avenger locked up for safekeeping — and not at her house, which was no place for it, she added with a laugh.
Rather than sell the diamond, Hollingshead would rather keep it as a family heirloom. She would like to have it cut for rings for her children to use in the future, she said.
“I want it to stay in the family,” Hollingshead said. “I mean, nobody can say ‘My mom found the diamond that’s in this ring.’ I want to keep it.”
