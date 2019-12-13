The public is invited to an open house from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the new North Lamar ISD administration building, 3130 N. Main St.
“We are excited about our upcoming Holiday Open House,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “This is an opportunity for North Lamar ISD to show our appreciation to our parents, community members and local businesses for their continued support throughout the year.”
Once the home of Christian Fellowship Church, the facility and 35 acres of land was purchased in October 2016 during the term of former Superintendent John McCullough for $1.3 million paid from fund balance, according to Stewart.
The two-story facility includes a 4,480-square-foot downstairs auditorium used for board meetings as well as offices for administrative personnel both upstairs and downstairs. Also included is a downstairs reception area, kitchen and conference room suitable for staff training. The building’s total square footage is 24,720 square feet compared to the 2,744 square feet in the former administration building.
“The new administration building allows for central office administrators and staff to be housed at the same location,” Stewart said. “In the past, they were located in three separate buildings due to lack of space in the former administration building.”
The district made improvements to the building at a cost of roughly $20,000, adding fiber optic cable, three partitions, painting walls and making some ADA compliance adjustments required by the city of Paris, Stewart said.
Due to a city building permit, the building’s maximum capacity is 49. If more people attend a board meeting, the
district is required to have a
qualified person on fire watch duty, Stewart said.
“The new building allows for collaboration among our staff, and we are fortunate to have the extra space as well as ample parking for patrons,” Stewart said. “It is easily accessible from our campuses and Highway 271.
