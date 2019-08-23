St. Paul Baptist Church recently elected to “do good in the neighborhood” with #IMPACT100, a back to school effort to collect 100 brand new pairs of tennis shoes for disadvantaged school aged youth grades K-12. The project, the vision of the church’s Senior Pastor Dr. Shay Easter-Bills and the churches members was designed to combat bullying and foster positive self-esteem
“We want to make a lasting impact beyond the first day of school for students as well as fill a need for families by providing a targeted resource to the community,” Bills said.
Lamar County residents stepped up to the challenge as well as businesses and many out of town donors to exceed the goal of 100 pairs of shoes. A total of 106 new pairs of tennis shoes were collected.
Distribution has started and families in need can contact St. Paul at 903-732-8012 or stop by the church on Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. or Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church is at 444 2nd St. NE.
