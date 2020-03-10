Paris Police Department
Tevis KaDean Childs, 28: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Billy Ray Hayden, 33: Violation of parole, fugitive from justice.
Justin Bo Singleton, 28: Assault causing bodily injury.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Andrea Lenea Gray, 34: Bond surrender/theft of property with previous convictions.
Timothy Boyd Wooten, 51: Motion to adjudicate guilt/driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Michael Shane Lepek, 33: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Khalid DeShawn Williams, 25: District court commit/assault, family/household member with previous conviction.
Miguel DeValle Johnson, 31: County court commit/motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Tracy Lynn Terrell, 45: Capias pro fine/failed to yield at yield intersection, capias profine/no driver’s licenses (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/no liability insurance.
Bryan Lee Mayeux, 42: Capias pro fine/no liability insurance.
Porter Karl Jeremy, 32: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kaly Nicole West, 28: Driving while intoxicated.
Reno Police Department
Duanea Marquise Brown, 23: violation of bond/protective order.
Staff Reports
