Good morning, Red River Valley!
Wednesday afternoon and evening has a low chance of thunderstorms. If thunderstorms do develop however, they may be able to become severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
"Folks across North Texas (particularly near and north of I-20, and near and east of I-35W) will want to keep an eye on the weather, just in case," Jason Godwin, an operational meteorologist for the DFW National Weather Service, said.
The most likely time for any thunderstorms would be between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The early mornings see the temperatures range from mid 60s to early 70s.
