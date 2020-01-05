JAN. 3 to JAN. 4
Paris Police Departmnt
Jose Guadupe Resendez-Cruz, 24: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Shannon Dwayne Myers, 47: Motion to revoke/burglary of a building.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Devolh Dwayne Scales, 41: Assault family.Household member/impeding breathing.
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 34: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Alan Thomas, 40: Judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams, repeat offender, judgment nisi/manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, habitual offender.
Sadie Diane Fletcher, 23: Bench warrant/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams.
Gerardo Pantoja Contreras, 40: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, second.
Christopher Damond Redd, 46: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.
Mindy Maire Widener, 25: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act).
