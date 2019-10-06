Rogean Theresa Thomas, 75, of Paris, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Denzil Vithanage officiating. Burial will follow in Detroit Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thomas, the daughter of Raymond and Doris Rhoades Freeby, was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Wamego, Kansas.
Her career at St. Joseph’s Hospital spanned 24 years before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Her husband, John Thomas, preceded her in death as did a grandson, James Leatherman.
Survivors include six children; Deborah Buhrle of Paris, Kenny Thomas of Bonham, Brenda Jackson and husband, James of Arkansas, Tim Thomas of Ohio, Raymond Thomas and wife, Nysa, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Beverly Thomas of Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; 11 siblings, Donna Paine of Rossville, Kansas, Leonard Freeby and wife, Mildred, of Dallas, Jerry Freeby and wife, Patricia, of Rossville, Kansas, Janet Freeby of Arizona, Joan Graves and husband, Bob, of Topeka, Kansas, Doris Marshall and husband, Stanley, of El Dorado, Kansas, Sharon Freeby of Arizona, Sheryl Freeby of Arizona, Teresa Berberick and husband, Jim, of Tennessee, Bill Freeby and wife, Carmen, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Denise Freeby of St. Louis, Missouri; along with a plethora of nieces, nephews and friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.