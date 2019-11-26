NOV. 25 to NOV. 26
Paris Police Department
David Sirbron Royal, 35: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false informatio, violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Lloyd Begay, 53: County court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Department of Public Safety
Angela Elizabeth Campbell, 39: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
