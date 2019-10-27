Rickey Dee Connerley, 71, of Bonham, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel, with David Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Connerley, Delbert Offutt, Curt Parsley, Korey Hodges, Troy Roberts and Andy Eudy.
Rickey was born on April 23, 1948, in Bedford, Indiana, to Emil Dee and Betty Mae Kinder Connerley. They have preceded him in death, as well as his wife, Suzanne Connerley; and a grandson, Cameron Mitchell Roberts.
Rickey was an electrical engineer and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his children, Amber Offutt and husband, Delbert; Claudia Roberts and husband, Troy and J.D. Connerley; nine grandchildren, Crystal Hodges and husband, Korey, Virginia Offutt, Cheyenne Offutt, Haley Roberts, Maddie Roberts, Abby Roberts, Cadence Connerley, Avery Connerley and Paige Connerley; one great-grandchild, Evelyn Hodges; sister, Penny Wicks and husband, Mike; nieces, Beth Parsley and husband, Curt, DeeAnna Smith and husband, Mark and Teresa Dollins; one great-nephew, Jake Parsley.
Online condolences may be made at delta
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.