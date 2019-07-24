DETROIT — The Detroit FFA team may be small, but it made a big impression at the 2019 FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, coming away with two state championships.
Trey Denny placed first in the beef production entrepreneurship category, and Cole Carpenter took home the top placing in calf roping.
For Denny, the competition involved recording and maintaining logs of his cattle and all related expenditures.
“The record book is over the financials of each animal, every time they buy feed, enter a show or make a profit from their animals, they need to enter it into their record book,” said Tracy Denny, Detroit FFA coach and Trey Denny’s mother. “It also logs all their community service hours, their service as an officer, hours for other things like horse judging and livestock judging and every time they compete.”
In addition to the thorough record book Trey Denny had to keep for the competition, he had to submit an application that included essays and other references.
“They’re really looking for the best all-around student in that area,” Tracy Denny said. “With him owning his own animals and keeping records from 2014 through 2019, they look at that and they were really impressed by that.”
Before competing in the state convention, Trey Denny had to first place first in the regional and district conventions. At the state convention, he went up against the 11 other district winners.
His win at the state championship is actually his third state title, previously winning the 2015 state title in star greenhand in production, and the 2016 star chapter member in production.
“What that means is he was essentially the top overall freshman and second year FFA member those years,” Tracy Denny said. “And in beef production, he’s been third, second and now first. So he’s been getting better every year at this, too.”
Tracy Denny said seeing Trey Denny grow over the years has been a joy.
“After 25 years of teaching, I’ve taken kids all over the United States, and to be able to witness your own child go through the process and be successful is a blessing I won’t ever forget,” she said.
Carpenter’s state title came after competing against 26 other calf ropers and coming away with the quickest time. He finished with the fastest overall time in both the preliminary rounds and the final round, with an average roping time of about 11 seconds in each, Tracy Denny said.
“He had to tie a calf, and he went out and did it, and I’m so proud of him, too,” Tracy Denny said.
Tracy Denny said Carpenter, who won the state competition despite being just a freshman, could have an illustrious FFA career.
“He’s got a great work ethic, and like Trey he’s grown up in this, around livestock,” she said. “His dream is to be in the (National Finals Rodeo) one day and he has what it takes to do that… He has the work ethic to one day be at the National Finals Rodeo.”
In addition to the two state championships, six Detroit FFA students earned the State Lone Star Degree, a prestigious honor given to FFA students for their accomplishments over their FFA careers.
Earning the honor were Joseph Blanton, Callie Jaynes, Eric Minter, Matthew Marquez, Presley Spoonemore and Alexus Eudy.
“For a school as small as Detroit to do so well, I think this was the best year we’ve ever had,” Tracy Denny said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.